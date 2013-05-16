© daimy dreamstime.com

IQD signs First Source as new US distributor

First Source Inc have signed a distribution agreement to sell IQD’s full range of frequency products throughout the USA.

“This is yet another example of how First Source integrates high quality, diverse products to provide the best solutions and support for our customers”, commented Kimberly Rohde, President of First Source. “We are very excited to be a part of the IQD team”.



“With IQD’s extensive range of high performance frequency products including OCXOs, Rubidium, Crystal Filters and VCOs we see First Source as a perfect distribution partner in the USA to design in our products and continue our growth throughout North America” stated Neil Floodgate, Vice President of IQD Frequency Products Inc.



First Source Inc is a woman owned, small business and National Distributor of RF, Microwave and Millimeterwave components.