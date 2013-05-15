Desktop manufacturing made real – meet the Othermill

© Otherfab

Ok, but exactly what is 'desktop manufacturing'?. Well, it's like industrial manufacturing – but on a smaller, really smaller scale – with for a example a computer numerical controlled (CNC) machine, such as the Othermill.

But the real question is, what can you do with it?

Specifications:

Outer dimensions: 10” x 10” x 10”

Working area: 5.5” x 4-5” x 1.4”

Weight: 15 lbs.

Max traverse speed: 1'000 mm/min

Max spindle speed: 12'000 rpm

Max resolution: 0.001”/0.01mm

Power supply: 110/220 VAC

Interface: USB

File input: Eagle BRD SVG

Materials: Single or double sided FR-1 copper-clad PCB. Wood, such as birch plywood and maple. Plastics, such as HDPE, ABS and PVC. Non-ferrous metals such as brass, copper and aluminum. Machining wax.

The machine is developed by a company called Otherfab, located in San Francisco.“When we designed the Othermill, we made a number of careful decisions about materials, construction, and components. We wanted to produce a machine that would be easy to use, but output high quality parts. The Othermill stands out in appearance, because it is made from high density polyethylene (HDPE). HDPE is chemical resistant and moisture proof, leading to a longer lasting machine”, the company writes.Well firstly, it can cut a number of materials such as; wood, plastic, metal, machining wax and PCB stock FR-1.So with the Othermill, you can produce custom circuit boards at home, or at the office. So in conclusion, the machine would allow one to test out ideas without involving a manufacturer.