© photographer dreamstime.com Business | May 14, 2013
Search is on for UK’s most innovative wireless start-ups
The launch of Discovering Start-Ups 2013 marks the start of this year’s search for the most innovative wireless technologies and entrepreneurs from across the UK.
Run by Cambridge Wireless and Silicon South West – two UK industry networks – the free-to-enter Discovering Start-Ups competition will give 15 finalists the unique opportunity to pitch their ideas, technologies and business plans to 20 leading wireless industry investors and experts. This year, the line-up of judges includes senior executives from companies including BT, Google, Orange Labs, Qualcomm Ventures, Samsung and Vodafone Ventures as well as investors such as Cambridge Angels and NESTA.
Discovering Start-Ups is sponsored by Qualcomm Ventures, along with, Google, Rohde & Schwarz, SETsquared, Microlease/Agilent Technologies and Taylor Wessing, who will host the pitch event at its London headquarters on 30th September. The competition is also supported by London’s Tech City.
“In its fourth year, Discovering Start-Ups is now recognised as one of the leading UK-wide showcases for the very best in wireless innovation and provides a great opportunity for budding entrepreneurs and new businesses to get noticed,” said Simon Bond, Founder of Silicon South West. “Any ambitious wireless start-up should jump at the chance to get in front of such a line-up of much sought-after investors and industry experts.”
Last year’s winning technologies included silicon carbide power semiconductors; a new software design automation system; a mobile-phone based service to detect skin cancer; a radical single-antenna for portable devices; and a web service to find and share information and resources.
"The UK has a strong tradition of innovation in technology and engineering and the Discovering Start-Ups challenge demonstrates that we still have a rich seam of up and coming creative and talented designers and entrepreneurs,” said Dr David Cleevely CBE, FREng FIET, Chair of Judges. “We are looking forward to reviewing this year’s entrants and spotting the technologies and individuals that will help drive the future of the wireless and mobile industry.”
Five winners will each receive a £500 cash prize sponsored by Qualcomm Ventures along with a prestigious Discovering Start-Ups Trophy and a further opportunity to pitch to 400 global wireless delegates in the Innovation Hothouse at The Future of Wireless International Conference 2014 run by Cambridge Wireless, the not-for-profit industry forum with a network of over 400 members involved in the development and application of wireless technologies. The winners will also get one year’s free virtual membership to Cambridge Wireless and SETsquared, including a business MOT, networking and mentoring support, investor readiness training and the opportunity to be selected for various investor showcases in London and the US.
The closing date for entries is 15th August and Discovering Start-Ups is open to start-ups and early-stage companies looking to take their businesses forward as well as design groups in larger companies looking to exploit new technologies and students or academics in education.
