© beisea dreamstime.com

Tessera and Siliconware settle litigation

Tessera, Inc. has reached a settlement with Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. and Siliconware USA, Inc. (together, 'Siliconware').

In exchange for being released from the litigation, Siliconware will pay Tessera, Inc. a partial upfront fee and smaller quarterly payments over the next five years.



"We are pleased to have settled this matter with Siliconware," said Bernard "Barney" Cassidy, president, Tessera Intellectual Property Corp. "We believe this settlement further validates the strength of our intellectual property and our overall strategy of pursuing meritorious litigation when appropriate."



The companies did not disclose the full terms and conditions of the settlement agreement. Tessera, Inc. and Siliconware agreed to dismiss claims and counterclaims between the two parties relating to Tessera Inc.'s patent infringement claims pending in the United States District Court, Northern District of California.