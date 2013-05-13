© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com Business | May 13, 2013
Commodity DRAM price rebound
With commodity DRAM prices on the rise, contract price for mainstream DDR3 4 GB modules has increased from US$17.25 at the beginning of the first quarter to US$23.5 at the end of March, a 36.2% increase.
As a result, DRAM industry revenue for the first quarter of 2013 remains on par with the previous quarter’s figures, a rare occurrence in the traditionally weak first quarter. Not all DRAM suppliers have seen the same gains, as some produce more commodity DRAM than others; SK Hynix and Micron have benefited the most from the uptrend. As DRAM industry restructuring continues, prices are expected to continue supporting revenue growth in the second quarter.
Looking at TrendForce’s global DRAM brand manufacturer revenue ranking, Korean makers Samsung and SK Hynix’s combined market share represents 64.3% of the market, 3% less than in the previous quarter. Samsung’s DRAM revenue saw a 10% quarterly decrease; as its commodity DRAM production has been reduced to less than 20% of total supply, the supplier did not benefit as much from the price rebound.
However, since Samsung’s mobile DRAM output exceeds 40% and mobile DRAM is the most profitable of all memory products, Samsung’s first quarter margins were strong despite the revenue decrease. As for SK Hynix, the supplier slowed ramping of mobile DRAM production partly due to the fact that Apple’s shipments were weaker than expected; with SK Hynix’s commodity DRAM output at 42% of total production, the supplier was able to maintain 5.7% revenue QoQ growth in the first quarter.
U.S. manufacturer Micron experienced the highest revenue growth for the quarter, 23.8%, due in large part to the addition of Inotera’s capacity to the Micron group. As for Japanese supplier Elpida, revenue growth amounted to 11% in the first quarter based on calculations in yen, but due to currency depreciation, conversion to U.S. dollars results in a 2.3% decrease in revenue.
As for Taiwanese suppliers, although Nanya has officially shifted its business focus to specialty DRAM, the maker still had commodity DRAM in production during the first quarter. While the manufacturer has turned to foundry business, its capacity remains fully loaded, and commodity DRAM inventory contributed to a 9.3% revenue increase.
Powerchip has transitioned to foundry work as well; since the manufacturer reduced commodity DRAM production in the fourth quarter, revenue decreased significantly. As a result of the low base period, Powerchip experienced 62% growth after resuming commodity DRAM production in the first quarter. Winbond remains focused on specialty memory sales while it slowly increases the proportion of mobile DRAM production.
In addition to manufacturing Pseudo DRAM, Winbond has also begun volume production of low-density LPDDR1 products, resulting in a slight 0.5% QoQ climb in revenue. In summary, DRAM manufacturers’ revenue is strongly affected by commodity DRAM prices; in the first quarter of 2013, commodity DRAM fared well, resulting in revenue growth for most memory makers.
Looking at TrendForce’s global DRAM brand manufacturer revenue ranking, Korean makers Samsung and SK Hynix’s combined market share represents 64.3% of the market, 3% less than in the previous quarter. Samsung’s DRAM revenue saw a 10% quarterly decrease; as its commodity DRAM production has been reduced to less than 20% of total supply, the supplier did not benefit as much from the price rebound.
However, since Samsung’s mobile DRAM output exceeds 40% and mobile DRAM is the most profitable of all memory products, Samsung’s first quarter margins were strong despite the revenue decrease. As for SK Hynix, the supplier slowed ramping of mobile DRAM production partly due to the fact that Apple’s shipments were weaker than expected; with SK Hynix’s commodity DRAM output at 42% of total production, the supplier was able to maintain 5.7% revenue QoQ growth in the first quarter.
U.S. manufacturer Micron experienced the highest revenue growth for the quarter, 23.8%, due in large part to the addition of Inotera’s capacity to the Micron group. As for Japanese supplier Elpida, revenue growth amounted to 11% in the first quarter based on calculations in yen, but due to currency depreciation, conversion to U.S. dollars results in a 2.3% decrease in revenue.
As for Taiwanese suppliers, although Nanya has officially shifted its business focus to specialty DRAM, the maker still had commodity DRAM in production during the first quarter. While the manufacturer has turned to foundry business, its capacity remains fully loaded, and commodity DRAM inventory contributed to a 9.3% revenue increase.
Powerchip has transitioned to foundry work as well; since the manufacturer reduced commodity DRAM production in the fourth quarter, revenue decreased significantly. As a result of the low base period, Powerchip experienced 62% growth after resuming commodity DRAM production in the first quarter. Winbond remains focused on specialty memory sales while it slowly increases the proportion of mobile DRAM production.
In addition to manufacturing Pseudo DRAM, Winbond has also begun volume production of low-density LPDDR1 products, resulting in a slight 0.5% QoQ climb in revenue. In summary, DRAM manufacturers’ revenue is strongly affected by commodity DRAM prices; in the first quarter of 2013, commodity DRAM fared well, resulting in revenue growth for most memory makers.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments