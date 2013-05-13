© pelfophoto dreamstime.com

WiLAN buds heads with Blackberry

WiLAN has initiated an LTE litigation against Blackberry.

"Wi-LAN Inc. has initiated new litigation claiming patent infringement in the Southern District of Florida against Research In Motion Limited (RIM), which is believed to be doing business under the name 'Blackberry'", a short press release states.



The suit against RIM claims infringement of U.S. Patent No. 8,274,991 which relates to LTE-compliant mobile handsets.