© solstudio dreamstime.com Business | May 08, 2013
Taiwanese LCD TV SI makers seeking for transformation
The 2013 Taiwanese LCD TV SI makers’ shipment attained 41-43 million units, surging 8-14% from 37.8 million units in 2012.
The Taiwanese LCD TV SI makers’ Q1 total shipment reached 7.47 million units, declining 35% QoQ and dropping 2% from the same period last year.
WitsView’s research director Burrell Liu indicates the reasons for the Taiwanese LCD TV SI makers’ shipment declines are listed as follows: 1. brands’ volumetric restocking in Q4 last year; 2. Japanese brand clients’ global market share remained soft; 3. brands’ procurement was lower than expected for May 1st in China and outsourced orders shrunk.
As working days in Q1 were shortened and the shipment basis period was lower in addition to the lowered inventory in clients’ hands, the Taiwanese LCD TV SI makers’ Q2 shipment is projected to grow 25-30% QoQ and 10-15% from the same period last year.
Japanese LCD TV brands’ average global market share had topped 30% before 2012, but it dropped dramatically to 21.8% in 2012, dragging the sales of Taiwanese SI makers, who mainly depend on Japanese brands, to tumble 14.4% YoY. SI makers are forced to rethink the business planning and new strategic direction, for example, Compal is said to develop the BLU business with Kenmos to ensure its advantages on vertical integration, Wistron not only works closely with Haier but starts to ship Xiaomi TV, and Briview actively expands its BLU assembly business.
TPV has been actively fighting for the brand control of PHILIPS since 2011, and PHILIPS accounts for a growing proportion of the Taiwanese SI makers’ total shipment, from 9.2% in 2011 and 14.8% in 2012 to 20% this year. Chinese brand clients’ proportion surges from 5% in 2011 to 9.2% this year.
Contrarily, Japanese brands’ proportion of the total Taiwanese SI makers’ shipments declines expectedly to 33-34% this year from 70-80% in the years prior to 2011. Taiwan LCD TV brand Vizio releases all its orders to Taiwanese SI makers and accounts for 14-15% of the total Taiwanese SI shipment.
WitsView’s research director Burrell Liu indicates the reasons for the Taiwanese LCD TV SI makers’ shipment declines are listed as follows: 1. brands’ volumetric restocking in Q4 last year; 2. Japanese brand clients’ global market share remained soft; 3. brands’ procurement was lower than expected for May 1st in China and outsourced orders shrunk.
As working days in Q1 were shortened and the shipment basis period was lower in addition to the lowered inventory in clients’ hands, the Taiwanese LCD TV SI makers’ Q2 shipment is projected to grow 25-30% QoQ and 10-15% from the same period last year.
Japanese LCD TV brands’ average global market share had topped 30% before 2012, but it dropped dramatically to 21.8% in 2012, dragging the sales of Taiwanese SI makers, who mainly depend on Japanese brands, to tumble 14.4% YoY. SI makers are forced to rethink the business planning and new strategic direction, for example, Compal is said to develop the BLU business with Kenmos to ensure its advantages on vertical integration, Wistron not only works closely with Haier but starts to ship Xiaomi TV, and Briview actively expands its BLU assembly business.
TPV has been actively fighting for the brand control of PHILIPS since 2011, and PHILIPS accounts for a growing proportion of the Taiwanese SI makers’ total shipment, from 9.2% in 2011 and 14.8% in 2012 to 20% this year. Chinese brand clients’ proportion surges from 5% in 2011 to 9.2% this year.
Contrarily, Japanese brands’ proportion of the total Taiwanese SI makers’ shipments declines expectedly to 33-34% this year from 70-80% in the years prior to 2011. Taiwan LCD TV brand Vizio releases all its orders to Taiwanese SI makers and accounts for 14-15% of the total Taiwanese SI shipment.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments