© olgalis dreamstime.com

Shikino High-tech kicks off R&D in Singapore

Shikino High-Tech Co., Ltd. has signed a research agreement with A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics (IME) to develop a low power and high performance Gyro-sensor ASIC IP block for commercial hand held applications.

This agreement marks Shikino High-Tech’s first R&D collaboration in Singapore following the establishment of their Singapore office in 2012. Gyro-sensor, or gyroscope, is incorporated in consumer electronics which make use of motion-sensing capability to perform certain functions, such as motion control in gaming devices, picture stabilization in camcorders, and various navigation-related applications such as global positioning system (GPS), for smartphones and tablets, to name a few.



This collaboration further solidifies Singapore’s continued attraction as a base for Japanese companies to tap on local expertise to develop their business, as evidenced by the increasing number of Singapore-Japanese collaborations, both in areas of business and research. According to the Singapore Business Formation Statistics Report 2012, Japan ranks among the top investors in the Republic during 2012.



“IME welcomes the opportunity to work with Shikino High-Tech on its first research project in Singapore,” said Prof. Dim-Lee Kwong, Executive Director of A*STAR IME. “IME has extensive research experience with Japanese companies and we are confident that this collaboration on gyro-sensors will bring great value to Shikino High-Tech. The collaboration provides a strategic platform for IME’s researchers to leverage on existing capabilities to develop innovative gyro-sensors technologies for emerging applications.”



“It is precious opportunity for Shikino High-Tech to work with IME in advanced technology project.” said Mr. Yuaki Osada, President of Shikino High-Tech. “Shikino High-Tech has more than 25 years R&D experience in Japan with accumulated advanced technology know-how. The first overseas corporation was set up in Singapore in June 2012 for worldwide business window. IME is the most suitable partner with outstanding capabilities especially in analog technology. We believe this first research project will bring great value to both parties and we are confident to start more new projects progressively.”