© nikm dreamstime.com Business | May 06, 2013
Power transistor sales resume climb after 2012 setback
With the teetering economy now improving, power transistors are on track to reach record-high revenues in 2014, says new O-S-D Report from IC Insights.
After strong gains in 2010 and 2011, power transistor sales fell more than 8% in 2012 to $12.3 billion primarily due to weak economic growth and high levels of uncertainty, which caused equipment makers to rein in semiconductor purchases, according to IC Insights’ new 2013 O-S-D Report—A Market Analysis and Forecast for Optoelectronics, Sensors/Actuators, and Discretes.
The 2013 O-S-D Report shows worldwide market conditions steadily improving this year with power transistor sales increasing 7% to $13.2 billion, followed by an 8% rise in 2014 to a new all-time high of $14.3 billion, which will surpass the current annual record of $13.5 billion set in 2011.
Worldwide power transistor sales have declined three times in the last 10 years (-5% in 2005, -16% in 2009, -8% in 2012). After the 2009 semiconductor downturn, power transistor sales roared back, surging 44% in 2010 and increasing by another 12% in 2011.
In the recovery after the 2009 downturn, power transistors had exceeded sustainable growth rates, and with the global economy teetering again in 2012, worldwide sales volumes contracted, according to the new O-S-D Report. IC Insights is not forecasting another economic recession or semiconductor downturn in the next five years.
Despite last year’s setback, power transistor sales continue to dominate the overall discrete semiconductor market, which fell 7% in 2012 to $21.7 billion after growing 12% in 2011 to an all-time high of $23.4 billion. Power transistor products accounted for 57% of total discretes sales in 2012, and that share is projected to reach 61% in 2017.
Between 2012 and 2017, power transistor revenues are expected to increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 8.5% compared to a CAGR of 7.0% for total discrete semiconductors, based on the new O-S-D Report’s five-year forecast.
Higher demand for power transistors is being fueled by steady increases in battery-operated systems, automotive sales (including hybrid and all-electric vehicles), new solar- and wind-energy generators, smart-power grids, and global efforts to conserve electricity by steadily improving power supplies in all types of electronic systems.
Among the major power transistor product categories, low-voltage field-effect transistors (FETs, handling up to 40V) are forecast to show the strongest growth in the next five years with sales increasing by a CAGR of 9.7%, says IC Insights’ new report.
Insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) modules are next with sales increasing by a projected CAGR of 9.2%, followed by discrete IGBT transistors, which are forecast to grow by an annual rate of 8.8% in the 2012-2017 period. Sales of high-voltage FETs (over 400V) are projected to rise by a CAGR of 8.6% in the next five years, based on the new O-S-D Report’s forecast.
The 2013 O-S-D Report shows worldwide market conditions steadily improving this year with power transistor sales increasing 7% to $13.2 billion, followed by an 8% rise in 2014 to a new all-time high of $14.3 billion, which will surpass the current annual record of $13.5 billion set in 2011.
Worldwide power transistor sales have declined three times in the last 10 years (-5% in 2005, -16% in 2009, -8% in 2012). After the 2009 semiconductor downturn, power transistor sales roared back, surging 44% in 2010 and increasing by another 12% in 2011.
In the recovery after the 2009 downturn, power transistors had exceeded sustainable growth rates, and with the global economy teetering again in 2012, worldwide sales volumes contracted, according to the new O-S-D Report. IC Insights is not forecasting another economic recession or semiconductor downturn in the next five years.
Despite last year’s setback, power transistor sales continue to dominate the overall discrete semiconductor market, which fell 7% in 2012 to $21.7 billion after growing 12% in 2011 to an all-time high of $23.4 billion. Power transistor products accounted for 57% of total discretes sales in 2012, and that share is projected to reach 61% in 2017.
Between 2012 and 2017, power transistor revenues are expected to increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 8.5% compared to a CAGR of 7.0% for total discrete semiconductors, based on the new O-S-D Report’s five-year forecast.
Higher demand for power transistors is being fueled by steady increases in battery-operated systems, automotive sales (including hybrid and all-electric vehicles), new solar- and wind-energy generators, smart-power grids, and global efforts to conserve electricity by steadily improving power supplies in all types of electronic systems.
Among the major power transistor product categories, low-voltage field-effect transistors (FETs, handling up to 40V) are forecast to show the strongest growth in the next five years with sales increasing by a CAGR of 9.7%, says IC Insights’ new report.
Insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) modules are next with sales increasing by a projected CAGR of 9.2%, followed by discrete IGBT transistors, which are forecast to grow by an annual rate of 8.8% in the 2012-2017 period. Sales of high-voltage FETs (over 400V) are projected to rise by a CAGR of 8.6% in the next five years, based on the new O-S-D Report’s forecast.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments