© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com Business | May 06, 2013
Android LCD monitor, a new opportunity for brands
According to the latest survey by WitsView, the 2013 LCD monitor market will still be on decline, and several brands have oriented the business strategy to profit-maintaining to reduce shipments of profit-eroding models and develop new products of Blue Ocean.
Among these, Android LCD monitor is seen as a rising star for brands. An Android LCD monitor is a LCD monitor equipped with the ARM processor, featuring the Android operating system, and adjustable to a horizontal angle on top of the touch function and WiFi, which can be regarded as a simple version of AIO or a large-sized tablet.
According to WitsView’s research assistant manager Anita Wang, in view of the functions,
1) as consumers can go on line, e-mail, watch video, and play games with the LCD monitor, it meets consumers’ basic Internet-connecting requirements;
2) most Android LCD monitors have the touch function, facilitating intuitive user experience for all ages;
3) the user experience on an Android LCD monitor is similar to that on a tablet and can be seen as the extension of a tablet, lifting users’ acceptance.
In view of market prices, the Android LCD monitor uses the simple version of ARM processor and the free Android operating system, and its price is lower than that of the AIO using Windows operating system. Taking the 21.5’W for example, the low-priced 21.5’W AIO with the touch function is priced around USD 600, while the Android LCD monitor has the price tag as low as USD 400, which is 30% lower.
From the perspectives of brands, the selling price for a 21.5’W Android LCD monitor is approximately 1.5-2.5 times higher than a LCD monitor of the same size. If the Android LCD monitor can successfully attract consumers’ attention and bolsters significantly sales, it would surly lift brands’ revenue and profit.
In the long run, the conventional PC market is squeezed by smart phones and tablets, dragging down the demands in the LCD monitor market. Hence, LCD monitor makers have to develop new niche products, and Android LCD monitors have chances to be more than an accessory to PC and expand new Blue Ocean market.
According to WitsView’s research assistant manager Anita Wang, in view of the functions,
1) as consumers can go on line, e-mail, watch video, and play games with the LCD monitor, it meets consumers’ basic Internet-connecting requirements;
2) most Android LCD monitors have the touch function, facilitating intuitive user experience for all ages;
3) the user experience on an Android LCD monitor is similar to that on a tablet and can be seen as the extension of a tablet, lifting users’ acceptance.
In view of market prices, the Android LCD monitor uses the simple version of ARM processor and the free Android operating system, and its price is lower than that of the AIO using Windows operating system. Taking the 21.5’W for example, the low-priced 21.5’W AIO with the touch function is priced around USD 600, while the Android LCD monitor has the price tag as low as USD 400, which is 30% lower.
From the perspectives of brands, the selling price for a 21.5’W Android LCD monitor is approximately 1.5-2.5 times higher than a LCD monitor of the same size. If the Android LCD monitor can successfully attract consumers’ attention and bolsters significantly sales, it would surly lift brands’ revenue and profit.
In the long run, the conventional PC market is squeezed by smart phones and tablets, dragging down the demands in the LCD monitor market. Hence, LCD monitor makers have to develop new niche products, and Android LCD monitors have chances to be more than an accessory to PC and expand new Blue Ocean market.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments