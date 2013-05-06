© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com Business | May 06, 2013
Digi-Key signs with Wurth Electronics Midcom
Distributor Digi-Key Corporation announces the signing of an exclusive global product distribution agreement with Wurth Electronics Midcom, a designer and manufacture of custom magnetics.
As part of the deal, Digi-Key will be the sole distributor of the company’s newly developed planar transformer product series.
“We’re pleased to be Wurth’s partner of choice for the Planar Transformer line,” said Tom Busher, vice president of global interconnect, passives, and electromechanical product for Digi-Key. “They have created a product that offers a smaller form factor along with increased levels of productivity — attributes of increasing importance to today’s electronic component buyer.”
The patent-pending Planar product design offers a multitude of advantages compared to traditional bobbin-wound products including reduced size and weight, high efficiency, low leakage, consistent parasitics, and excellent thermal characteristics. The innovative use of pre-formed flatwires yields significant cost reductions compared to existing stacked layer and multilayer PCB designs.
Wurth Electronics Midcom’s planar series is optimized for frequencies ranging from 200 kHz to 700 kHz, with 500 VDC isolation and 250 W power handling capabilities. Developed to be fully customizable to individual customer needs, the planar SMD transformers comes in multiple turns ratio options with optional Aux winding for maximum flexibility. The parts have a low-profile height of 10 mm and an operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C.
“To best respond to customer demand for the planar product line, we are confident in Digi-Key’s ability to deliver,” said Dominik Kern, president, Wurth Electronics Midcom. “We need a partner we can rely upon to have product on the shelf for immediate delivery while offering a high level of specialized services designed to support the challenges of the design engineer.”
