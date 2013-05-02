© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

A 40Gbps deep packet inspection

Napatech and Procera Networks, Inc. will debut a new 40 Gbps Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) platform.

“As network speeds, and the sheer number of applications competing for network resources continue to increase, the need for highly scalable real-time DPI solutions has never been greater,” said Jason Richards, senior vice president of Global Business Development for Procera Networks. “Combining Procera’s NAVL DPI software engine with Napatech’s high-performance network analysis adapters delivers superior traffic visibility at high speeds for OEMs, and we look forward to demonstrating our combined 40 Gbps solution with our partner.”



“Standard servers provide an agile, scalable platform for network appliance vendors,” said Erik Norup, President and CMO, Napatech. “As the performance of standard servers increases annually, throughput can scale on a per CPU core basis with future network loads and speeds. Development of appliances based on standard servers would appear to be a viable strategy for the foreseeable future. Napatech adapters can guarantee that every packet will be captured for analysis up to 40 Gbps and we will continue to develop our products to follow the latest trends in the industry.”



Napatech adapters enable rapid development of powerful appliances for high performance analysis by guaranteeing real-time delivery of data at speeds from 1 to 40 Gbps with zero packet loss. In addition, Napatech adapters provide layer 1-4 flow recognition, filtering and distribution to up to 32 server CPU cores for optimal utilization of available CPU resources.



Procera’s NAVL (Network Application Visibility Library) is a next-generation DPI software engine that provides real-time layer 7 application classification and metadata extraction of network traffic for OEMs. NAVL uses a combination of deep packet and deep flow inspection techniques to accurately identify today’s most common applications including mobile, social networking, P2P, instant messaging, file sharing, enterprise and Web 2.0 applications.