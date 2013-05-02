© ermess dreamstime.com Business | May 02, 2013
Alliance Memory expands line of legacy low-power CMOS SRAMs
Alliance Memory expands its line of legacy low-power CMOS SRAMs with a new 32M IC (2M x 16 / 4M x 8 switchable), the company's highest density low-power device to date.
Operating from a single power supply of 2.7 V to 3.6 V and offering a fast access time of 55 ns, the AS6C3216 is optimized for low-power industrial, telecom, medical, and automotive applications, and it is particularly well-suited for battery backup non-volatile memory.
The device released is offered in the 48-pin, 12-mm by 20-mm TSOP-I package. The AS6C3216 features low power consumption with a typical operating current of 45 mA and standby current of 10 µA. All inputs and outputs are fully TTL-compatible.
The AS6C3216 is fabricated using very high-performance, high-reliability CMOS technology, and its current is stable within the operating temperature range of - 40 °C to + 85 °C. The device offers fully static operation and tri-state output, and it features a data retention voltage of 1.2 V minimum.
Alliance Memory's legacy ICs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for a number of similar solutions. The AS6C3216 is the latest in the company's full range of low-power SRAM products, which include devices with densities of 64K, 256K, 1M, 2M, 4M, 8M, 16M, and now, 32M.
Samples and production quantities of the AS6C3216 are available now, with lead times of six weeks for large orders.
