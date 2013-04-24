© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

Jay McNamara retires from Endicott

Endicott Interconnect Technologies' CEO Jay McNamara retired as of Friday April 12, 2013.

Mr. McNamara had been the President & CEO of Endicott Interconnect since its inception in 2002 as a divestiture of IBM's Microelectronics Division.



"I've had the unique opportunity of working alongside Jay for a number of years and I've always been fascinated with his ability to really connect with both employees and customers alike. He's been the true visionary for EI over the past 10 years and the company would not be where it is today without his outstanding leadership and commitment to the organization. He will be truly missed," stated Chief Technology Officer Raj Rai.



"Jay's leadership has put Endicott Interconnect on the map as the leading interconnect technology company in the world. The company's dedication to customer service, quality, and delivery of mission critical products is a direct result of Jay's relentless focus on customers and their success in the marketplace. Jay's legacy at EI is a company culture based on these things", said Mike Hills, COO/Sr. VP of Worldwide Sales.



McNamara will be succeeded by Jim Matthews Jr.