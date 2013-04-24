© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com Business | April 24, 2013
Qualcomm dominates LTE baseband vendor assessment
The market for chipsets containing LTE baseband processors has ramped up quickly, and is fraught with competition.
15 companies offer over 35 chipsets with LTE, from singlemode LTE chipsets to multimode chipsets integrated with application processors and wireless connectivity. ABI Research’s latest Competitive Assessment ranked Qualcomm first in LTE baseband product features and other attributes, followed by ST-Ericsson and Sequans.
Qualcomm is extremely strong across the board and has the highest market share for baseband solution in handsets, resulting in a position far out in front of its competitors. ST-Ericsson has strong products on the market with competitive features. Sequans has a wide range of products, a focus on single-mode LTE that the bigger vendors do not yet address, and highly unique product offerings to address future LTE-enabled products.
The winner for Innovation was Qualcomm, with Broadcom and ST-Ericsson tied for second. Only Qualcomm has a fully integrated platform across application processor, baseband, and wireless connectivity. ST-Ericsson and Renesas Mobile have integrated solutions across application processor and baseband. All have products supporting LTE in both FDD and TDD modes, up-to-date 3GPP Release support, and differentiated products.
The winner for Implementation was Qualcomm, with Sequans in second, and Altair and GCT tied for third. Sequans, Altair, and GCT offer LTE-only solutions that enable them to compete against the established vendors who do not offer LTE-only solutions yet.
“It is curious that ST-Ericsson would be broken up just as it finally came out with highly competitive product features and was possibly the closest to competing against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon in the future across application processor, baseband processor, and wireless connectivity. In one year we expect these results to look very different given solutions coming to market, and this shift will be vital to gain traction in the exploding market for LTE devices,” commented research director Philip Solis.
Qualcomm is extremely strong across the board and has the highest market share for baseband solution in handsets, resulting in a position far out in front of its competitors. ST-Ericsson has strong products on the market with competitive features. Sequans has a wide range of products, a focus on single-mode LTE that the bigger vendors do not yet address, and highly unique product offerings to address future LTE-enabled products.
The winner for Innovation was Qualcomm, with Broadcom and ST-Ericsson tied for second. Only Qualcomm has a fully integrated platform across application processor, baseband, and wireless connectivity. ST-Ericsson and Renesas Mobile have integrated solutions across application processor and baseband. All have products supporting LTE in both FDD and TDD modes, up-to-date 3GPP Release support, and differentiated products.
The winner for Implementation was Qualcomm, with Sequans in second, and Altair and GCT tied for third. Sequans, Altair, and GCT offer LTE-only solutions that enable them to compete against the established vendors who do not offer LTE-only solutions yet.
“It is curious that ST-Ericsson would be broken up just as it finally came out with highly competitive product features and was possibly the closest to competing against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon in the future across application processor, baseband processor, and wireless connectivity. In one year we expect these results to look very different given solutions coming to market, and this shift will be vital to gain traction in the exploding market for LTE devices,” commented research director Philip Solis.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments