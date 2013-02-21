© corepics vof dreamstime.com Business | February 21, 2013
Metal Wrap Through technology ready to take the market
Solar cell and module manufacturers will be more active in improving product efficiency under the pressure of both installation costs and subsidy cut.
As for new technologies, MWT technology has been generally appreciated by related industries; it is possible that the mass production stage takes place in 2013.
Related industries indicated that the competition between Taiwanese manufacturers and Chinese manufacturers on solar cell production has been incessant. Currently the mainstream technology among the industry is mostly covered by Double Printing and Selective Emitter. The market has demanded, however, that the cost of power generation per watt be reduced, and the improvement in efficiency supported by the present mainstream technology may not be able to meet the needs of the market.
Therefore, related industries have started to act more aggressively in the estimation and import of new technologies. They indicated that among many proposals, MWT technology stands out because it creates only a very low degree of interference in the existing manufacturing process, and changes in the production line would only include the increase of single station equipments.
Moreover, both the enhanced efficiency of the effective area at the surface and the absolute conversion efficiency of the solar cell are incentives to the industries, and the package power loss of the module could also be further improved. In addition, the high cost of module package has declined in recent years, resulting in a decrease in the production cost per watt. Due to the advantages listed above, MWT technology has become the priority choice among manufacturers.
According to the observations of EnergyTrend, some of the Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers have already entered the R&D and Pilot Run stage, and the mass production stage is forecasted to take place in the second half of 2013.
However, the analysis of EnergyTrend also indicated that in order to carry out MWT technology, solar cell manufacturers must coordinate with module manufacturers; thus the MWT technology production time of Chinese manufacturers would be shorter than that of Taiwanese manufacturers. This would likely become a disadvantage for Taiwanese manufacturers.
Due to the recent New Year holiday and the finalized double reverse policy in China, related prices have increased significantly (approximately 135RMB to 150RMB) in the spot market. The price of poly silicon chips has increased up to approximately 6.1 RMB/piece, and the average price of single silicon chips is approximately 2.1RMB/piece.
Battery price remained between 2.5RMB to 3.2RMB. Spot price is still quoted around 16.5USD/kg to 18USD/kg, but the spot market is mostly supplied by second and third tier manufacturers-- first-tier manufacturers could only supply a small amount of materials; this week’s average price is up to 16.925USD/kg, a slight increase of 0.01%.
This week’s silicon chip price has increased up to 0.854USD/piece, an increase of 0.12%; the manufacturers’ capacity has failed to meet the increased demand of single silicon chips, resulting in an increase by 0.17% (1.18USD/piece) in average price.
The quoted price for batteries still continues to increase slightly; this week’s average price has increased up to 0.36USD/Watt, a 0.28 increase. Price increase is also continued in the module industry, with average price up to 0.659USD/Watt, a 0.3% increase.
Related industries indicated that the competition between Taiwanese manufacturers and Chinese manufacturers on solar cell production has been incessant. Currently the mainstream technology among the industry is mostly covered by Double Printing and Selective Emitter. The market has demanded, however, that the cost of power generation per watt be reduced, and the improvement in efficiency supported by the present mainstream technology may not be able to meet the needs of the market.
Therefore, related industries have started to act more aggressively in the estimation and import of new technologies. They indicated that among many proposals, MWT technology stands out because it creates only a very low degree of interference in the existing manufacturing process, and changes in the production line would only include the increase of single station equipments.
Moreover, both the enhanced efficiency of the effective area at the surface and the absolute conversion efficiency of the solar cell are incentives to the industries, and the package power loss of the module could also be further improved. In addition, the high cost of module package has declined in recent years, resulting in a decrease in the production cost per watt. Due to the advantages listed above, MWT technology has become the priority choice among manufacturers.
According to the observations of EnergyTrend, some of the Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers have already entered the R&D and Pilot Run stage, and the mass production stage is forecasted to take place in the second half of 2013.
However, the analysis of EnergyTrend also indicated that in order to carry out MWT technology, solar cell manufacturers must coordinate with module manufacturers; thus the MWT technology production time of Chinese manufacturers would be shorter than that of Taiwanese manufacturers. This would likely become a disadvantage for Taiwanese manufacturers.
Due to the recent New Year holiday and the finalized double reverse policy in China, related prices have increased significantly (approximately 135RMB to 150RMB) in the spot market. The price of poly silicon chips has increased up to approximately 6.1 RMB/piece, and the average price of single silicon chips is approximately 2.1RMB/piece.
Battery price remained between 2.5RMB to 3.2RMB. Spot price is still quoted around 16.5USD/kg to 18USD/kg, but the spot market is mostly supplied by second and third tier manufacturers-- first-tier manufacturers could only supply a small amount of materials; this week’s average price is up to 16.925USD/kg, a slight increase of 0.01%.
This week’s silicon chip price has increased up to 0.854USD/piece, an increase of 0.12%; the manufacturers’ capacity has failed to meet the increased demand of single silicon chips, resulting in an increase by 0.17% (1.18USD/piece) in average price.
The quoted price for batteries still continues to increase slightly; this week’s average price has increased up to 0.36USD/Watt, a 0.28 increase. Price increase is also continued in the module industry, with average price up to 0.659USD/Watt, a 0.3% increase.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments