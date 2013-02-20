© eskymaks dreamstime.com Business | February 20, 2013
LED manufacturers gradually increases revenue in January 2013
The total revenue of Taiwanese listed LED manufacturers in January 2013 is 8,220 million NTD (+21.5%MoM, +39.9%YoY).
LEDinside indicated that in addition to the fourth quarter of 2012 (traditional off season), the TV manufacturers’ delay in stocking will also cause difficulties in the fourth quarter revenue of LED manufacturers. In January, however, LED manufacturers have started to benefit from smartphone and TV stocking demand. In short, LED backlight market is starting to rise, and the revenue of Taiwanese upstream and downstream firms are also increasing impressively.
Followed by commercial lighting stocking demand, LED chip and package manufacturers benefit from the rising backlight market
Due to upstream LED epitaxy manufacturers facing the increasing backlight market stocking demands, the revenue of Taiwanese listed LED chip manufacturers has increased to 3,090 million NTD (+23.7%MoM, +32.7%YoY). The revenue of Taiwanese listed LED package manufacturers has also increased to 5,130 million NTD (+20.17%MoM, +44.6%YoY); not only did the revenue of Lextar Electronics Corp. increase due to the merging with Wellypower Optronics Corp., package manufacturers’ capacities was were also boosted by the increasing market demands.
Due to the launching of Samsung’s new direct-type LED TV models in the second quarter of 2013, a stocking effect appeared in the first quarter; compared with the same quarter in 2012, Taiwanese manufacturers have extricated themselves from the economic slowdown and started to increase their revenue.
Benefiting from Korean manufacturers’s OEM order, Epistar Corp. and Formosa Epitaxy Incorporation Inc. significantly increased their revenue; it is expected that the order visibility continue till extends to the end of the first season.
Moreover, due to the fact that the quality of chips manufactured by Taiwanese manufacturers are better than that of Chinese manufacturers, the increasing shipments of Chinese TV vendors such as Skyworth, Hisense, TCL, Konka, and Changhong Electronic Corp. may be an opportunity for Taiwanese chip manufacturers to enter the Chinese TV backlight supply chain.
The stocking demand for another backlight demanding market- smartphones is also increasing. Not only improve was backlight brightness improved, but also raise shipment forecast was also raised by 28% in 2013. Amongst those, apart from international brand manufacturers, Chinese manufacturers also took advantage of this trend and started to rise, becoming potential clients of Taiwanese LED manufacturers.
Generally speaking, both chip and packaging manufacturers with a certain proportion of revenue that comes from the smart phone and TV supply chain have achieved significant increase in their revenue. Extricating from the gloomy year of 2012, chip revenue was boosted up to 1,350 million NTD; in addition, Formosa Epitaxy Inc. and Genesis Photonics Inc. have also achieved 300 million NTD and 270 million NTD respectively.
As for the lighting market, the second season is the traditional peak season of commercial lighting. Facing the challenge of intra-industry competition, LED package manufacturers are planning to release new products, and we expect the LED package to fall mainly between 160lm/W~180lm/W at the mass production level.
LEDinside also indicated that considering about the broad LED product applications including commercial and outdoor lighting along with the technical advantages of Taiwanese manufacturers, the future integrating focus of the LED industry will possibly include joint projects performed by Taiwanese LED chip manufactures, package manufacturers, and Chinese lighting manufacturers. Under the integrating and marketing adjustments, second-tier manufacturers will be facing another market challenge.
Followed by commercial lighting stocking demand, LED chip and package manufacturers benefit from the rising backlight market
Due to upstream LED epitaxy manufacturers facing the increasing backlight market stocking demands, the revenue of Taiwanese listed LED chip manufacturers has increased to 3,090 million NTD (+23.7%MoM, +32.7%YoY). The revenue of Taiwanese listed LED package manufacturers has also increased to 5,130 million NTD (+20.17%MoM, +44.6%YoY); not only did the revenue of Lextar Electronics Corp. increase due to the merging with Wellypower Optronics Corp., package manufacturers’ capacities was were also boosted by the increasing market demands.
Due to the launching of Samsung’s new direct-type LED TV models in the second quarter of 2013, a stocking effect appeared in the first quarter; compared with the same quarter in 2012, Taiwanese manufacturers have extricated themselves from the economic slowdown and started to increase their revenue.
Benefiting from Korean manufacturers’s OEM order, Epistar Corp. and Formosa Epitaxy Incorporation Inc. significantly increased their revenue; it is expected that the order visibility continue till extends to the end of the first season.
Moreover, due to the fact that the quality of chips manufactured by Taiwanese manufacturers are better than that of Chinese manufacturers, the increasing shipments of Chinese TV vendors such as Skyworth, Hisense, TCL, Konka, and Changhong Electronic Corp. may be an opportunity for Taiwanese chip manufacturers to enter the Chinese TV backlight supply chain.
The stocking demand for another backlight demanding market- smartphones is also increasing. Not only improve was backlight brightness improved, but also raise shipment forecast was also raised by 28% in 2013. Amongst those, apart from international brand manufacturers, Chinese manufacturers also took advantage of this trend and started to rise, becoming potential clients of Taiwanese LED manufacturers.
Generally speaking, both chip and packaging manufacturers with a certain proportion of revenue that comes from the smart phone and TV supply chain have achieved significant increase in their revenue. Extricating from the gloomy year of 2012, chip revenue was boosted up to 1,350 million NTD; in addition, Formosa Epitaxy Inc. and Genesis Photonics Inc. have also achieved 300 million NTD and 270 million NTD respectively.
As for the lighting market, the second season is the traditional peak season of commercial lighting. Facing the challenge of intra-industry competition, LED package manufacturers are planning to release new products, and we expect the LED package to fall mainly between 160lm/W~180lm/W at the mass production level.
LEDinside also indicated that considering about the broad LED product applications including commercial and outdoor lighting along with the technical advantages of Taiwanese manufacturers, the future integrating focus of the LED industry will possibly include joint projects performed by Taiwanese LED chip manufactures, package manufacturers, and Chinese lighting manufacturers. Under the integrating and marketing adjustments, second-tier manufacturers will be facing another market challenge.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments