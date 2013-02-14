© iFixit (illustration purposes only!)

Loewe: 'No, we're not being acquired by Apple'

The German TV specialist Loewe denies circulating rumours about a take-over by Apple.

There's been a rumor floating around the market about a possible bid from Apple of almost EUR 4 per share. Back in May, a U.S. blog had already reported on an alleged bid from Apple for just over EUR 87 million. Even then there was a denial issued by Loewe.



But the rumours are not accidental. There's been speculations for quite some time that Apple wants to sneak its way into the TV market. And Sharp - apparent- and supposedly - has a central role within these plans. With almost a 30% stake, Sharp is also the biggest shareholder in Loewe (which brings us back to full circle again).