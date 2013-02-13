© alterfalter dreamstime.com

Apple testing watch-like device?

Apple is reportedly working on a computer watch, which could take over some functions of a smartphone.

Experimenting with designs for a watch-like device, Apple is rumoured to have discussed such a device with its major manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry (aka Foxconn).



Designs with a curved surface glass and running on the operating system iOS could be options, writes the WJS in an article referring to unspecified sources.



Apple is known to test many prototypes and to conduct design studies - most of which will never reach the market. This has been the case prior to the iPhone as well as the iPad mini (devices which were introduced to the market.)



Rumors about an Apple TV or a cheaper iPhone model are indeed in heavy circulation - and have been for a very long time - but were neither ever confirmed nor the devices ever introduced to the market.