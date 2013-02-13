© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New senior vice president of worldwide sales at Lantiq

Lantiq announces that David Boikess has been named Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. He will be located at the Lantiq headquarters in Munich.

In his new position David will leverage over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry in various sales, marketing and management positions.



"With David we are putting in place an experienced, senior sales executive with a strong understanding of our products, our markets, and our customers," stated Dan Artusi, CEO of Lantiq. "Based on his clear understanding of the dynamics our industry is facing he will further strengthen our focus on customer engagements."



Having started his semiconductor career in sales at RCA, David held senior sales positions at AMD, Legerity and most recently as Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Zarlink until their sale to Microsemi Corporation in 2011.