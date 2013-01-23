© heintje joseph lee dreamstime.com

IR mourns the passing of its founder

International Rectifier is mourning Eric Lidow who co-founded IR in 1947 and served as Chairman of the company’s board of directors until his retirement in May 2008.

Over the course of more than six decades, Mr. Lidow transformed International Rectifier from a start-up company that developed selenium photoelectric cells and selenium rectifiers into a world leader in power management technology that today produces thousands of innovative analog, digital, and mixed signal integrated circuits and other advanced power management technologies and products. Mr. Lidow served as the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer until 1995, after which time he assumed the position of Executive Chairman.



“Eric was a highly respected pioneer in the power semiconductor industry”, stated President and Chief Executive Officer, Oleg Khaykin. “The development and growth of International Rectifier was a great source of pride to him and as we continue to grow as a Company, the legacy of Eric’s leadership during his 60 years at IR will remain. Everyone at International Rectifier wishes to send their heartfelt condolences to Eric's family at this time of great sorrow.”