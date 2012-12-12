© pelfophoto dreamstime.com Business | December 12, 2012
Fujitsu and Mitsui to establish a joint venture
Fujitsu Limited and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. have established a joint venture company, Future City Solutions Limited, to cooperatively develop and manage smart community projects.
Future City Solutions will carry out smart community projects by combining Fujitsu's strengths in developing new services using Information and Communication Technology (ICT) with Mitsui's expertise of business development and its extensive business channels.
Background and Goals of the New Joint Venture
In recent years, smart communities have gained prominence as an important measure to solve a number of challenging social issues, such as global warming, increasing population density in urban areas, and ageing populations. Worldwide, the market for smart community projects is estimated to exceed one quadrillion yen in 2030. Furthermore, when considering the devastating effects of the Great East Japan Earthquake of last year, energy issues have garnered much attention, with smart community initiatives becoming a very important part of sustainable urban development in Japan.
Leveraging its time-tested ICT solutions, which have been cultivated over years of constructing industry and business systems, and employing the latest technologies, Fujitsu is actively engaging in smart community projects and efforts centered on regional revitalization through ICT. Fujitsu also plans to utilize its experience in these efforts in planning smart community projects outside of Japan.
Last year, Mitsui formed a joint venture with the UK-based, global engineering company Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd. Mitsui made this move after recognizing the importance of the ability to coordinate the interests of various stakeholders and of advanced engineering capabilities that bring together technologies from different fields, including energy, transportation, and buildings. By employing the advanced know-how gained from this experience, Mitsui is promoting the establishment of consortia both in and outside of Japan that connect businesses, governments, and academia, and is also actively engaged in building a new business in the field of smart communities.
Within this context, Fujitsu and Mitsui arrived at the conclusion that ICT know-how is an indispensable element in fully realizing smart communities, as it organically links the activities that make up the organization of a city, including transportation, buildings, and energy. They therefore decided to form a joint venture in order to leverage their respective areas of expertise, mutually complement each other, and generate synergy.
Initially, Future City Solutions plans to utilize business channels cultivated by Mitsui to offer the HEMS cloud-based energy management solution developed by Fujitsu to a wider market of residences in Japan. In addition, Future City Solutions is aiming to collect and compile data acquired from this solution to create customized new resident services, including in medical, social, and administrative areas. In the future, the joint venture plans to further develop business centered on providing regional energy management services.
Overview of the Joint Venture
Background and Goals of the New Joint Venture
In recent years, smart communities have gained prominence as an important measure to solve a number of challenging social issues, such as global warming, increasing population density in urban areas, and ageing populations. Worldwide, the market for smart community projects is estimated to exceed one quadrillion yen in 2030. Furthermore, when considering the devastating effects of the Great East Japan Earthquake of last year, energy issues have garnered much attention, with smart community initiatives becoming a very important part of sustainable urban development in Japan.
Leveraging its time-tested ICT solutions, which have been cultivated over years of constructing industry and business systems, and employing the latest technologies, Fujitsu is actively engaging in smart community projects and efforts centered on regional revitalization through ICT. Fujitsu also plans to utilize its experience in these efforts in planning smart community projects outside of Japan.
Last year, Mitsui formed a joint venture with the UK-based, global engineering company Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd. Mitsui made this move after recognizing the importance of the ability to coordinate the interests of various stakeholders and of advanced engineering capabilities that bring together technologies from different fields, including energy, transportation, and buildings. By employing the advanced know-how gained from this experience, Mitsui is promoting the establishment of consortia both in and outside of Japan that connect businesses, governments, and academia, and is also actively engaged in building a new business in the field of smart communities.
Within this context, Fujitsu and Mitsui arrived at the conclusion that ICT know-how is an indispensable element in fully realizing smart communities, as it organically links the activities that make up the organization of a city, including transportation, buildings, and energy. They therefore decided to form a joint venture in order to leverage their respective areas of expertise, mutually complement each other, and generate synergy.
Initially, Future City Solutions plans to utilize business channels cultivated by Mitsui to offer the HEMS cloud-based energy management solution developed by Fujitsu to a wider market of residences in Japan. In addition, Future City Solutions is aiming to collect and compile data acquired from this solution to create customized new resident services, including in medical, social, and administrative areas. In the future, the joint venture plans to further develop business centered on providing regional energy management services.
Overview of the Joint Venture
- Company Name: Future City Solutions Limited
- Address of Headquarters: 1-13-4 Nishi-Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
- Representative: Ryoichi Murata, President (currently with Mitsui & Co., Ltd.)
- Business Description: Services related to smart communities, as well as services related to energy management systems
- Date of Establishment: December 12, 2012
- Capital: 50 million yen
- Ownership: Fujitsu (51%), Mitsui (49%)
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments