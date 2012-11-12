© ermess dreamstime.com Business | November 12, 2012
Imec expands collaboration with TEL
Tokyo Electron (TEL) and imec have further extended their collaboration. The new agreement comprises joint R&D on advanced STT-MRAM (spin-transfer torque magnetoresistive random access memory) within imec’s research and development program on emerging memory technologies.
The collaboration between imec and TEL on STT-MRAM technology is an excellent opportunity for TEL to accelerate the development of its next-generation etch tools for high-density emerging memory technologies. As part of the collaboration, TEL’s Tactras etch tool has been installed in imec’s 300mm clean room, complementing imec’s 300mm dedicated STT-MRAM tool set. The Tactras tool enables imec and TEL to jointly develop the patterning processes for high-density STT-MRAM technology. The tool is designed for in-situ cluster patterning of the Magnetic Tunnel Junction (MTJ) stack, which is key for advanced memory technology nodes.
“We are pleased to intensify our collaboration with TEL, as it is a confirmation of the value imec offers to its industrial partners,” stated Laith Altimime, Director CMOS Technology at imec. “As a globally operating R&D center, imec is addressing a real need of the semiconductor industry. We offer the technology platforms to our global partners and enable close interaction with all companies in our partner eco system and sharing expertise and knowledge across the value chain. This enhances the process of innovation benefiting from a cost-sharing and risk-sharing basis.”
“TEL is pleased to further strengthen the collaboration with imec, a known leader in the area of advanced semiconductor material and device R&D on state-of-the-art process equipment,” stated Dr. Akihisa Sekiguchi, VP & GM of SPE Marketing at Tokyo Electron Limited. “Imec offers a unique research environment which has proved very valuable as an extension of our own internal R&D.”
“We are pleased to intensify our collaboration with TEL, as it is a confirmation of the value imec offers to its industrial partners,” stated Laith Altimime, Director CMOS Technology at imec. “As a globally operating R&D center, imec is addressing a real need of the semiconductor industry. We offer the technology platforms to our global partners and enable close interaction with all companies in our partner eco system and sharing expertise and knowledge across the value chain. This enhances the process of innovation benefiting from a cost-sharing and risk-sharing basis.”
“TEL is pleased to further strengthen the collaboration with imec, a known leader in the area of advanced semiconductor material and device R&D on state-of-the-art process equipment,” stated Dr. Akihisa Sekiguchi, VP & GM of SPE Marketing at Tokyo Electron Limited. “Imec offers a unique research environment which has proved very valuable as an extension of our own internal R&D.”
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments