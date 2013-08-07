© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

congatec expands partner network

congatec AG has entered into a partnership with MCTX Mobile & Embedded Computers GmbH effective 1st of July, 2013.

Under the terms of the agreement, MCTX and congatec will cooperate in the distribution of products and the development of customized solutions. In addition, MCTX will support congatec’s OEM customers during design-in with technical know-how.



The cooperation specifically targets customers that require additional services beyond the CPU module. By partnering with congatec, MCTX benefits from the latest CPU technologies and is able to expand its own portfolio of processor platforms. MCTX customers now also receive congatec XTX and COM Express modules and the associated integration services.



For the Qseven form factor, MCTX acts as a full service provider supplying a range of Qseven mini carrier boards, development and rapid prototyping kits, connectors and mechanical components such as spacers and cooling solutions in addition to CPU modules. The MCTX portfolio stretches from technology consulting and key components to the development and delivery of complete system solutions tailored to customer needs.



Depending on the requirements of the specific application, ARM or x86-based COMs can be used. The in-depth know-how of the MCTX team with regards to ARM-based application processors is an additional plus for congatec. Other MCTX areas of key expertise include display technology and mobile applications.



"The easy to integrate CPU modules from congatec support the latest processor platforms on standard form factors, thereby enabling interchangeability and second source strategies. This fits well with the demands of our OEM customers, for whom short time-to-market, scalability, easy maintenance and long-term product availability are particularly important. In our view, congatec is the most innovative provider of COMs and therefore our primary partner in this area," comments MCTX CEO Thomas Hagios.