Temperature Controller for Embedded Applications

Oven Industries announces a new temperature controller for embedded applications.

Oven Industries’ 5R7-001 temperature controller creates a seamless transition between heating and cooling devices, as it serves as the commander of thermoelectric modules.



With a bi-directional or unidirectional H-bridge configuration, the temperature controller has many benefits. The included, user-friendly PC software makes it quick and simple for users to change any temperature control configurations, which eliminates signal interference or errant signals.



The software also enables the temperature controller to operate as a stand-alone unit. A computer can also be connected to the device, for retrieving data. The 5R7-001 offers temperature setting and control through the remote potentiometer and the optional display.



Delivering a load current of .1 to 25 Amps, the controller has several other features that make it appealing, including being RoHS compliant, allowing for a set temperature range of -40 to 250 degrees Celsius, having a large program memory space for customization, being PC programmable and having 0-36 VDC output using a split power supply system.