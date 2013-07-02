© arkadiusz weglewski dreamstime.com

SYSGO hires former MIPS European Solutions architect

SYSGO has recruited Christian Berg as Solutions Architect to strengthen its expansion on safety and security markets.

“Chris has a strong background in RISC microprocessor architecture and design, cryptography and secure SoC design, combined with extended knowledge in software development tools and RTOS. His experience can be perfectly leveraged in the security and safety markets targeted by SYSGO”, said Michael Tiedemann, CEO at SYSGO.



Chris was previously at Siemens & Infineon, MIPS Technologies and Imagination Technologies where he held various positions in engineering and technical sales support.



In 2012 SYSGO achieved a 15% growth in revenue and needs to increase its capacity in engineering, customer support and business development to address the new opportunities generated by its Industrial Grade Embedded Linux ELinOS product, and especially its SSV (Safe & Secure Virtualization) RTOS product, PikeOS.



“PikeOS embedded virtualisation product is the type of new generation RTOS that can fit the requirements of many industry or consumers markets. I am very excited to be part of this industrial success story and hope to bring a lot to this ambitious company project”, said Chris Berg.