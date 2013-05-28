© ngweikeong dreamstime.com

Avnet Memec EMEA secures Macronix deal

Avnet Memec has been selected as a pan-European distributor for Macronix International, suppliers of advanced non-volatile memory devices.

“Adding Macronix’ Flash memory products to our portfolio adds depth to our line-card and service offering,” said Bill Walker, vice president of technical marketing for Avnet Memec. “Leveraging the Macronix cutting edge manufacturing processes will allow us to offer customers competitive low power, high speed read/write devices across all popular densities to ensure that their design and build cost remains optimized.”



Chris Bowen, general manager of Macronix Europe N.V. commented, “Throughout Europe there is a vast range of applications with an increasing number of features requiring advanced Flash memory. The superior technical design support offered by Avnet Memec, backed by Avnet Europe’s logistics and warehousing means we will be able to reach those customers early in their design cycle.”