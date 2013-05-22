© krzysztof gorski dreamstime.com

EnSilica partners with Cross Border Technologies

EnSilica has partnered with Cross Border Technologies to accelerate the sales of both its IC design services and system IP solutions in key European and Asian markets, particularly Germany, France, Japan and Korea.

The move is intended to build on the initial design win successes that EnSilica has recently achieved in these markets, particularly for mixed signal applications.



“We have extended our international footprint considerably over the past few years,” said Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica. “Our partnership with Cross Border Technologies will enable us to actively develop new business opportunities in key European and Asian markets, in parallel with our ongoing expansion efforts in the USA and our core home market.”



“EnSilica is an ambitious company and we are extremely pleased they have chosen to partner with us to create a stronger presence in Germany, France, Japan and Korea,” said Dr Andreas vom Felde, Managing Director of Cross Border Technologies. “We have a proven track record in these markets, so we are extremely confident that we shall generate quality, revenue-creating opportunities for EnSilica’s IC design services and system IP solutions. From board level executives through middle management to engineers, we make our extensive connections work effectively for our clients.”