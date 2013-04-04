© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com Embedded | April 04, 2013
INTEGRITY-178B RTOS used by Esterline CMC Electronic
Esterline CMC Electronics’ (CMC) has selected the INTEGRITY-178B single-core operating system as the basis for their CMA-4000 Flight Management System (FMS).
The FACE Technical Standard is an open standard published by the FACE Consortium, an Open Group managed consortium.
“CMC appreciates having Green Hills Software as their operating system partner for our flight management system that will be aligned with the FACE Technical Standard,” said Don Paolucci, general manager, Navigation Systems, Esterline CMC Electronics. “The reference architecture defined in the FACE Technical Standard is a complex system, complete with interface, data flow, and component definitions. The Operating System Segment provides the environment that all the other FACE segments operate within. With Green Hills Software providing the Operating System Segment, CMC can focus on its core strength, namely the development of portable flight management system applications and other FACE segments required by the architecture.”
“Green Hills Software has been a principal member of the FACE Consortium since 2010,” said Dan O'Dowd, founder and chief executive officer of Green Hills Software. “Green Hills Software is very pleased with Esterline CMC Electronics’ confidence in the INTEGRITY-178B RTOS as the basis for hosting their FACE applications.”
