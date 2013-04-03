© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Data Respons: Contract of SEK 11 million

Data Respons has been awarded a contract with a customer in the industrial market in Sweden.

The contract value is SEK 11 million in total and will be delivered during the next year. The contract comprises deliveries of robust computer solutions and products embedded in the customer's end product.



- Our customer wants a strategic partner throughout the product life cycle, from early development stages to recurring deliveries, says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen. Such computer solutions require high quality, local expertise and well-established production and delivery capabilities in Asia.