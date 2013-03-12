© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Symtavision adds US subsidiary

Symtavision established a US subsidiary company, Symtavision Inc, located in the Detroit metro area in Troy, Michigan.

“Local consulting, engineering and support are essential for the large-scale roll-out of timing analysis into customers’ current and next-generation development processes that encompass the E/E architecture, in-vehicle network and ECU levels,” said Dr. Marek Jersak, CEO of Symtavision. “It is also important to work with Tier 1 suppliers locally as they seek to adopt timing analysis as a strategic operational capability when working with US automotive OEMs.”



Advanced plans are also in place for the recruitment of a regional sales manager to focus on growing Symtavision’s sales to US automotive customers as well as developing a larger US sales and services organization.



“While we have successfully secured multiple US automotive OEMs as customers using our existing sales model, even though we operate in a global market, the proliferation of our timing design and verification technology throughout the automotive electronics supply chain really demands that we establish a local US sales and services capability,” concluded Dr Marek Jersak.