Sysgo expands with Stuart Fisher

Sysgo has recruited Stuart Fisher as worldwide Technical Marketing Director. Stuart will have responsibility to promote Sysgo’s products in the worldwide arena and provide a solid base for expansion in the UK and overseas.

“Stuart comes to us with over 20 years experience in the embedded community with a strong background in both the technical and commercial arena. His experience in the Security and Safety market will help Sysgo strengthen its position as a world leading supplier”, said Michael Tiedemann, CEO at Sysgo.



Stuart previously held positions at DDCI, LynuxWorks and Marconi where he held a number of engineering and commercial positions.



“Having Stuart join our organisation is a key milestone to growing our company. Stuart’s previous experience in certified real-time operating systems and separation kernels is a valuable addition to the Sysgo family” said Mr. Tiedemann.



“PikeOS Virtualisation product is key to driving the next generation certified operating systems into the multicore market. It’s my view that PikeOS is best placed to achieve this and it’s very exciting to be part of that growth”, said Stuart Fisher.