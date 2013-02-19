© filmfoto-dreamstime.com Embedded | February 19, 2013
Electrobit laying off 30
Finnish based Elektrobit is forced to implement a series of cost-saving measures, which means that up to 30 positions will be eliminated
Elektrobit Corporation (EB) starts measures to improve its cost structure in Wireless Business Segment. These actions target at EUR 2 million annual cost savings in order to better align the operations with the current business requirements. The actions are expected to cause approximately EUR 1 million non-recurring costs in the first quarter of 2013.
As part of the measures to improve the cost structure, EB plans to reduce its personnel in the Wireless Business Segment globally by approximately 30 persons in total. Hence, EB will start personnel negotiations in Finland to dismiss maximum of 9 persons. Employees working full time in customer projects are excluded from these personnel negotiations. EB will also concentrate some of its Wireless Business Segment operations to Finland and move the centre of its US operations from west coast to east coast, where many of the public sector customers are located. On February 15, 2013 Wireless Business Segment employed 575 persons in total.
Earlier, EB booked non-recurring items of approximately EUR 4 million thus weakening the fourth quarter 2012 results, due to the financial challenges faced by one of its customers in the USA. Based on the current information, the planned sale of EB's products and services to this customer will not materialise. In addition, part of the common cost base of the Wireless Business Segment, previously allocated to the Test Tools product business that was sold on January 31, 2013, was not included in the Transaction.
As part of the measures to improve the cost structure, EB plans to reduce its personnel in the Wireless Business Segment globally by approximately 30 persons in total. Hence, EB will start personnel negotiations in Finland to dismiss maximum of 9 persons. Employees working full time in customer projects are excluded from these personnel negotiations. EB will also concentrate some of its Wireless Business Segment operations to Finland and move the centre of its US operations from west coast to east coast, where many of the public sector customers are located. On February 15, 2013 Wireless Business Segment employed 575 persons in total.
Earlier, EB booked non-recurring items of approximately EUR 4 million thus weakening the fourth quarter 2012 results, due to the financial challenges faced by one of its customers in the USA. Based on the current information, the planned sale of EB's products and services to this customer will not materialise. In addition, part of the common cost base of the Wireless Business Segment, previously allocated to the Test Tools product business that was sold on January 31, 2013, was not included in the Transaction.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments