Red Hat signs distribution agreement with Avnet Embedded

Red Hat, Inc., a provider of open source solutions, has announced that it is expanding the reach of its embedded software program through a new partnership with Avnet Embedded, a business group of Avnet Electronics Marketing, an operating group of Avnet, Inc.

Avnet Embedded will offer flexible, integrated systems based on Red Hat Embedded Linux and Red Hat JBoss Middleware solutions to its large base of OEM and independent software vendor (ISV) partners throughout the Americas.As a Red Hat distributor in the Americas, Avnet Embedded plans to become a one-stop shop for customers, offering software, hardware, integration, and value-added support services. The Red Hat offering for embedded products will include:Avnet Electronics Marketing is an operating group of Phoenix-based Avnet, Inc. that serves electronic original equipment manufacturers (EOEMs) and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) providers in more than 70 countries, distributing electronic components from manufacturers and providing associated design-chain and supply-chain services.“Red Hat has expanded outside the traditional data center, given the proliferation of intelligent connected devices and the affinity of embedded engineers towards open source,” said Dion Cornett, vice president, Strategic Alliances, Red Hat. “Red Hat's embedded business presents partners with strategic growth opportunities. This Americas distribution agreement with Avnet is the latest example of Red Hat's channel-centric strategy for offering OEMs the flexibility, speed-to-market and enterprise functionality they need to drive their revenues and profits. We’re looking forward to working with Avnet Embedded to drive new opportunities and to bring the many benefits of Red Hat's open source solutions to the embedded OEM marketplace.”