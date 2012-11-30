© gingergirl dreamstime.com

Carl Zeiss and Synopsys cooperate

Carl Zeiss and Synopsys have released a new output module for CATS, a solution for data preparation for mask metrology, supporting the ZEISS WLCD tool.

The solution offers mask shops a powerful capability for ensuring tight control over CD uniformity in photomasks. While the ZEISS WLCD tool measures the CD in the aerial image, the new CATS output module enables the engineer to mark the measurement sites for WLCD. The result is improved productivity for users in ensuring correct CD uniformity which is necessary for high manufacturing yield in silicon fabrication process.



"Applying CATS as mask data preparation software allows users a seamless integration of high precision CD measurements using the WLCD metrology system in their workflow ." states Ute Buttgereit, Senior Product Manager WLCD at Carl Zeiss SMS GmbH. “Users working with WLCD benefit from significantly improved efficiency in generating error-free input data and enables them to perform high precision CD measurement.”



"Synopsys is making a continued effort to provide comprehensive support for mask manufacturing. Our collaboration with Carl Zeiss can bring a powerful CD metrology capability to customers," said Fabio Angelillis, vice president of engineering for the silicon engineering group at Synopsys. “To achieve good yields in silicon fabrication it is critical that the photomasks are of highest quality and this solution delivers on this objective.”



The WLCD measures the critical dimension on photomasks under scanner relevant illumination conditions with high throughput. Proven aerial imaging technology is used to qualify the printing performance of the mask.