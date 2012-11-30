© gingergirl dreamstime.com Embedded | November 30, 2012
Carl Zeiss and Synopsys cooperate
Carl Zeiss and Synopsys have released a new output module for CATS, a solution for data preparation for mask metrology, supporting the ZEISS WLCD tool.
The solution offers mask shops a powerful capability for ensuring tight control over CD uniformity in photomasks. While the ZEISS WLCD tool measures the CD in the aerial image, the new CATS output module enables the engineer to mark the measurement sites for WLCD. The result is improved productivity for users in ensuring correct CD uniformity which is necessary for high manufacturing yield in silicon fabrication process.
"Applying CATS as mask data preparation software allows users a seamless integration of high precision CD measurements using the WLCD metrology system in their workflow ." states Ute Buttgereit, Senior Product Manager WLCD at Carl Zeiss SMS GmbH. “Users working with WLCD benefit from significantly improved efficiency in generating error-free input data and enables them to perform high precision CD measurement.”
"Synopsys is making a continued effort to provide comprehensive support for mask manufacturing. Our collaboration with Carl Zeiss can bring a powerful CD metrology capability to customers," said Fabio Angelillis, vice president of engineering for the silicon engineering group at Synopsys. “To achieve good yields in silicon fabrication it is critical that the photomasks are of highest quality and this solution delivers on this objective.”
The WLCD measures the critical dimension on photomasks under scanner relevant illumination conditions with high throughput. Proven aerial imaging technology is used to qualify the printing performance of the mask.
"Applying CATS as mask data preparation software allows users a seamless integration of high precision CD measurements using the WLCD metrology system in their workflow ." states Ute Buttgereit, Senior Product Manager WLCD at Carl Zeiss SMS GmbH. “Users working with WLCD benefit from significantly improved efficiency in generating error-free input data and enables them to perform high precision CD measurement.”
"Synopsys is making a continued effort to provide comprehensive support for mask manufacturing. Our collaboration with Carl Zeiss can bring a powerful CD metrology capability to customers," said Fabio Angelillis, vice president of engineering for the silicon engineering group at Synopsys. “To achieve good yields in silicon fabrication it is critical that the photomasks are of highest quality and this solution delivers on this objective.”
The WLCD measures the critical dimension on photomasks under scanner relevant illumination conditions with high throughput. Proven aerial imaging technology is used to qualify the printing performance of the mask.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments