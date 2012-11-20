© beisea dreamstime.com Embedded | November 20, 2012
Kontron gets new CEO
After leading Kontron for over 22 years as General Manager, Member of the Management Board and CEO, Ulrich Gehrmann has decided to leave Kontron.
The Supervisory Board has appointed Rolf Schwirz (53) as Member of the Management Board effective from December 1st 2012 and as new CEO effective January 1st 2013.
The current Chief Executive, Ulrich Gehrmann, will continue to focus on a number of major strategic projects and work closely with Rolf Schwirz to ensure a smooth transition. Ulrich Gehrmann will maintain a close relationship with Kontron as an advisor to the company.
Ulrich Gehrmann commented “I have greatly enjoyed my time at Kontron and feel that the company has continued to evolve and adapt positively to the dynamics of the market. I believe that now is the right time to hand-over to a new Chief Executive. I shall work closely with Rolf Schwirz in order to ensure a smooth transition process and to continuing a close relationship with the company. My special thanks go to all the employees and managers for their excellent work and loyalty, especially for their achievements during difficult times. "
Rolf Schwirz has close to twenty years of management experience in multinational technology companies and has successfully implemented a number of optimization programmes during his career. He comes from Fujitsu Technology Solutions, where he as the CEO he was responsible for € 4.5 billion in revenues and more than 14,000 employees. Prior to joining Fujitsu, he held senior international management positions with both SAP and Oracle. He began his career in 1983 as a systems consultant for companies such as Siemens Nixdorf and Siemens AG. Rolf Schwirz has a business management degree from the Fachhochschule Dusseldorf.
Rolf Schwirz commented “I am excited to be joining Kontron at this stage in the company’s development. The embedded computer market is one of the fastest growing technology markets and Kontron has a significant opportunity to build on its position as a key player in the market”
