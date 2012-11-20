© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

EnSilica relocate to new, larger headquarters

EnSilica has relocated its global headquarters to larger premises in Wokingham to support the company’s continuing expansion and growth.

At the opening of EnSilica’s new headquarters, John Redwood, MP for Wokingham said: “I welcome the growth of EnSilica here in Wokingham. Their new offices at West Forest Gate give them room to expand, as they build their business here, in Cambridge, Bangalore and California. EnSilica employs talented people to design electronic products for the world market. I look forward to hearing how they flourish from their new Wokingham home.”



“This move to new headquarters is an important milestone for the company,” said Ian Lankshear, Managing Director of EnSilica. “Firstly, it reflects both the continuing success we have had in growing our design services business and the design wins we achieved for our range of eSi-IP cores, particularly our eSi-RISC range of soft processor solutions. Secondly, with the new, dedicated Design Centre supporting our focus on expanding our advanced verification, physical implementation and embedded services, we have an ideal platform for growing the business still further.”