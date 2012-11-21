© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com

congatec partners with Adeneo Embedded

congatec AG has entered into partnership with Adeneo Embedded to deliver ready-to-use board support packages for the Freescale ARM Cortex A9 i.MX 6 Series based modules.

Adeneo is a member of the Freescale "Design Alliance" program and the official partner of Freescale for Windows Embedded Compact, Android and Embedded Linux developments on i.MX architectures.



Leveraging Adeneo's extensive software and system integration expertise for ARM Freescale processors, congatec initially offers BSPs for the conga-QMX6 Qseven modules based on the ARM Cortex-A9 Freescale i.MX6x series. Sporting a sophisticated high-end, 3D-ready HD graphics core, the conga-QMX6 Computer-on-Modules (COMs) are designed for advanced multi-media applications. Target markets include manufacturers of mobile and ultra mobile industrial devices as well as medical, automotive and industrial automation.



"We are pleased to be partnering with a company that has built a strong reputation for its software design services. As the official embedded system integration partner of ARM silicon vendor Freescale and with special expertise in advanced multi-media application development, Adeneo Embedded has the perfect background and experience to help us complement our ARM-based board support offering," explains Gerhard Edi, CEO congatec AG.



The standard conga-QMX6 BSP includes support for the universal boot loader (uBoot), Linux and Windows Embedded Compact 7. WEC 7 Binary BSP files and Linux source code are available free of charge; a one-time licence fee applies for WEC7 source code.