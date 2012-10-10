© gingergirl dreamstime.com

Sysgo partners with G-TEK

Sysgo signed a formal distributor agreement with the Turkish company G-TEK.

“Defense and Automotive are the principal emerging industries in Turkey and we see a great potential of embedded solutions at our customer base and for our region”, said Hakan Genç, Product and Sales Manager at G-TEK. “We are convinced that SYSGO’s innovative virtualization platform PikeOS and their industrial grade embedded Linux ELinOS meet our customer’s requirements and we are proud to be the exclusive reseller in Turkey of these innovative solutions.”