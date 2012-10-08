© mablelo dreamstime.com

Data Respons secures new order

Data Respons has been awarded a new contract by FARA, a supplier of IT solutions to the public transport sector in the Nordic countries.

Data Respons shall deliver embedded computer platforms dedicated to transport applications. The contract comprises over 2'000 units and the order volume will be delivered over the next two years.



"The transportation sector needs certified and reliable computer solutions. Together with our partners, Data Respons have developed a series of robust and qualified computer solutions for this market. We consider this contract to be an important step for Data Respons in this market and we are looking forward to work with FARA to deliver state of the art IT-system for managing public transport", says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.



"For FARA it was vital to choose a computer platform that is well-proven and dedicated for transport applications. Additionally, Data Respons will provide us with local expertise and access to well-established production and delivery capabilities in Asia", says Ørjan Kirkefjord, CEO of FARA ASA.