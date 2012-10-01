© ermess dreamstime.com

Avnet Abacus signs Delta

Avnet Abacus has signed a pan-European franchise agreement to represent Delta Electronics Group.

Delta has held a prominent position in the market for power supplies since 2002 with products mainly addressing the ODM/OEM sectors; however it was only in 2009 that the company began mass production and shipment of products under the Delta brand.



Mr. K.K. Chong, sales director Thailand at Delta Electronics Europe, commented: “Avnet Abacus has the knowledge, experience and focus to help us deliver our leading power supplies to the European market.”



Cor Van Dam, marketing director, power for Avnet Abacus in Europe, added: “We are delighted to be able to bring the world’s largest power supply manufacturers products to our diverse customer base. Delta products are a welcome addition to our expanding ‘Best Fit’ Power program which offers solutions to our customer’s power supply demands.”