steute selects Energy Micro's Tiny Gecko

steute GmbH has chosen the EFM32 Tiny Gecko microcontroller from Energy Micro to power its RF95 radio position switch.

for use in energy harvesting enabled wireless switch

With a maximum transmission power of 10mW, data rate of 120kbps and a mechanical life in excess of one million operations, the RF95 is the first product based on steute's new radio module, which allows wireless communication using the 868/915MHz wavebands. Devices are available in 500m long and 800m ultra long range, and are delivered as battery-based or energy-harvesting versions.



"Combining Tiny Gecko with energy harvesting technology demonstrates that a modern 32-bit processor is the right solution for cost- and space-sensitive energy-efficient applications such as wireless switchgear," said Andreas Schenk, Product Manager Wireless, steute. "Working closely with Energy Micro, we have taken a major stride forward in injecting distributed intelligence and connectivity into our industrial switching products."



"steute is one of the foremost names in control and switchgear for industrial, medical and building automation," said Andreas Koller, VP Marketing, Energy Micro. "Efficient harvesting applications represent a major step in innovation in that arena, providing the ultimate test for an energy-friendly MCU."



The EFM32 Tiny Gecko is an entry-level device for low power applications subject to stringent PCB space and product cost limitations. Benchmarked to 15.4 CoreMark/mA, the devices offer the energy-efficient performance and peripheral set of the company's bigger Gecko products combined with smaller Flash and RAM combinations and a choice of space saving QFN24, QFN32 and QFN64 packaging.