IAR Systems enforces presence in France

For several years, IAR Systems has been serving the French market with a representative office.

Having built up a steady relationship with a huge customer base in France, including several global players, IAR Systems now proves their commitment to the embedded community in France by setting up a new legal entity: IAR Systems SARL (Société à responsabilité limitée), still located in Courtaboeuf Cedex Southwest of Paris, is now the first place to go for customers in France.



IAR Systems SARL is not only a regional sales channel, but also the direct interface to IAR Systems’ world-wide acknowledged support. “With IAR Systems SARL we are now able to better serve the French embedded market”, said Thomas Winkler, Director European Sales for IAR Systems. “We see the huge technological potential of this region with outstanding solution-oriented embedded developers. They need us as a reliable tools partner who can offer them the best tools for their design projects and who is easily available for first-class technical support.”



Presently, the team of IAR Systems SARL is being led by Franck Vancoellie, Field Application Engineer, and Bénédicte Bissey-Yassa, Inside Sales.