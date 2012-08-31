ETAS acquires system house Escrypt

ETAS GmbH has completed the acquisition of Escrypt GmbH, a system house specializing in embedded system security technologies and solutions, headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Approval from antitrust authorities has now been received. The contract for the acquisition was signed earlier in April 2012.The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



Escrypt GmbH will remain a legally autonomous entity and will continue to be headed by longstanding managing directors Dr. Thomas Wollinger, Dr. Jan Pelzl, and Dr. André Weimerskirch. Future plans for Escrypt include, in addition to its successful products and services already established in the market, further expansion of the service portfolio in the areas of industry and system solutions.



“With this acquisition, we are consolidating our position in the strongly growing market for IT security services, particularly in the areas of functional safety and embedded systems,” says Friedhelm Pickhard, Chairman of the Board of Management of ETAS GmbH. With its security solutions for embedded electronic systems, ESCRYPT is a leading system house.



Escrypt GmbH will retain its headquarters in Bochum while it continues to operate its established locations. In Germany, these are the company’s branches in Munich, Wolfsburg, and Berlin. In the United States, Escrypt also maintains a subsidiary in Ann Arbor, Michigan.



“The acquisition by ETAS will enable us to grow even more aggressively on both the national and international levels,” asserts Dr. Thomas Wollinger, one of the three managing directors of Escrypt GmbH.