congatec increases turnover to around EUR 48m

congatec AG has succeeded in posting sales for FY 2011 of €47.7 million. Compared with turnover for 2010, this represents an increase of around 4.2%, even though the year was economically hard and characterised by upward and downward trends in the market. The profit on sales halved accordingly, to 1.3% (previous year: 2.6%).

Worldwide, congatec is now number 2 in respect of sales with COMs (Computer-on-Modules). This has been confirmed in a study by IMS Research, according to which the market volume worldwide for these products was US$ 626 million in 2011, of which congatec secured a share of around 8%.



“Overall, we are very satisfied with congatec AG’s economic growth”, says the CEO, Gerhard Edi. . ”If you consider that we began in 2005 as a start-up company, what we have achieved since then is remarkable. What are we expecting for the current year? Well, we are cautiously realistic: We see the risks that the Euro crisis might cause in the market place, but also opportunities that we are generating in Asia and the USA through expanding our direct presence on the ground. We are therefore expecting double-figure increases in sales margins and growth in sales for 2012.”



As far as the sales shares in different geographic regions are concerned, the congatec subsidiaries in Taipei, Taiwan and San Diego, USA were able to continue expanding their business. They had a 30% share in our 2011 sales, which represents a 7% increase over the previous year. The workforce worldwide has also increased, from 96 in 2010 to 124 in 2011. Of these, 67% work in Germany, followed by the Czech Republic (12%), Asia (11%) and the USA (10%). Congatec is therefore a major national employer in the up and coming region of Niederbayern.