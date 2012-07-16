Data Respons sees positive second quarter

Data Respons increased revenue in the second quarter, crediting the transfer of tasks to Asia for the improvement.

Group revenue for the second quarter was NOK 223.2 million, an increase of 3 %. EBITDA was NOK 10.3 million and EBIT amounted to NOK 9.2 million. Order intake for the period was NOK 195 million.



Group revenue for the first half year was NOK 448.9 million, an increase of 3 %. EBITDA was NOK 19.6 million and EBIT amounted to NOK 17.4 million. Order intake for the period was NOK 413 million. The group's order backlog at the end of the first half of 2012 was NOK 604 million.



The company said that the transfer of tasks to Asia had helped improve profitability.



”We have been involved in an exciting case with a major customer within the medical equipment industry, where we have moved from the development stage to volume delivery during the quarter. This has been a collaborative project where not only production, but also large parts of the development have taken place in Asia,” a statement by the company said.