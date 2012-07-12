Data Respons secures new contract

Data Respons has extended a contract with an existing customer in the oil service industry. The additional amount is NOK 9 million and the order volume will be delivered throughout this and next year.

The contract confirms the strong activity in the oil service and offshore segments and Data Respons expects growth both in Norway and abroad in this segment in future years.



- We see a huge market potential for our robust and customized embedded solutions for offshore and maritime use, and we are very pleased to work closely with the leading companies in the oil service market, says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.



Oil services/maritime is the largest market segment in Data Respons and accounts for almost 30% of the company's revenue.