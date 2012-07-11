Rapita Systems joins Green Hills partnership program

Rapita Systems has joined the Green Hills Software Third Party Partner program. The move will be followed later this year by the launch of a series of guides (called integration guide annexes) to help customers integrate Rapita’s tools with their systems.

“Customers told us they wanted to combine the benefits of Green Hills tools with our Rapita Verification Suite,” said Andrew Coombes, marketing and engineering services manager at Rapita Systems. “Cementing this partnership seemed the logical way to meet their needs.”



“Rapita Systems will provide our joint customers with measurement abilities for worst-case execution times, complimenting the code coverage features of our MULTI integrated development environment,” said Chris Tubbs, Green Hills Software, business development manager, EMEA. “With this partnership, Green Hills Software expands on how to provide the best solutions for our joint customers.”