Green Hills Software partners with Tuxera

Green Hills Software has partnered with Tuxera to extend the Tuxera file system support to Green Hills Software INTEGRITY RTOS customers.

In phase one, Tuxera NTFS is ported to INTEGRITY RTOS for the first customer deployments.



“Embedded device manufacturers have asked us for long-term, tested and reliable solutions for their data interoperability needs. Tuxera's market-leading file systems together with Green Hills Software's secure and reliable operating systems provides embedded designers a total solution with the fastest time-to-market,” said Jack Greenbaum, director of engineering, Advanced Products Group, Green Hills Software.



“Green Hills Software is well known for their global market leadership in the most demanding embedded applications. Tuxera shares the same values with Green Hills Software with focus on the highest level of reliability, availability and security,” noted Mikko Välimäki, Tuxera CEO. “With this partnership we can effectively address the ever growing market for data portability and solve together the long-term data storage and accessibility challenges that the biggest governmental and industrial customers are facing today.”