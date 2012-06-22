Greenliant Systems enters e.MMC market

Greenliant Systems is now sampling its e.MMC NANDrive GLS85VM embedded solid state drive (SSD) product family.

The new NANDrive devices support the JEDEC e.MMC 4.4 standard and are backward compatible with 4.3. While the JEDEC operating temperature range specification is -25 to +85 degrees Celsius, e.MMC NANDrive operates at full industrial temperatures between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius, giving customers data storage that can withstand the most severe conditions.



e.MMC NANDrive combines Greenliant’s internally developed NAND controller with NAND flash die for a fully integrated SSD in a multi-chip package. It is available with 2-bits-per-cell (MLC) or 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) NAND to meet varying customer requirements for lifespan, endurance and performance. Measuring 14mm x 18mm, e.MMC NANDrive is offered in a 100 ball grid array (BGA) package, with 1mm ball pitch for increased long-term reliability.



“Building on our popular SATA and PATA NANDrive product lines, the addition of e.MMC enables Greenliant to fully address our customers’ small form-factor embedded storage needs,” said Arthur Kroyan, vice president of business development and marketing, Greenliant Systems. “There’s a gap in current e.MMC offerings for applications requiring high reliability SSDs, such as automotive, industrial and networking. e.MMC NANDrive fills this gap with its industrial temperature range, and advanced data integrity and security features.”